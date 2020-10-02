NRAI postpones, SAI gives ok to national camp

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAO: Though contradictory statements by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on optional camp seemed baffling, but did indicate one thing -- Olympic core group shooters can resume training soon.

Hours after the NRAI on Thursday postponed the optional camp slated to start at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from October 5 due to administrative compulsions, SAI issued a statement saying it has principally approved the camp for the core group of shooters who have been selected as Olympic probable. The

SAI also said that details of the camp are being worked out in consultation with all the stakeholders.

"We have proposed optional camp for national squad but now it has been postponed. As far as SAI's statement is concerned, it talks about coaching camp for Olympic core group," NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told this daily.

Earlier in the day, Bhatia through an email to shooters wrote, "Due to administrative compulsions, the coaching camp proposed from 5th October, 2020 in Rifle/Pistol events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi is postponed. A fresh circular will be issued in due course of time. Inconvenience is

regretted."

The federation had proposed camp for around 160 shooters including 108 rifle/pistol shooters. The 10-day shotgun camp was scheduled to start from October 20. SAI though has approved the request for training facilities for national squad shooters at the range with effect from October 5.

"SAI also understands the requirement of a dedicated camp for shooters preparing for the Olympics and has principally agreed to the coaching camp for the NRAI core group who have been selected as Olympic probable," the statement said.

One of the national coaches termed it a positive development after months of coronavirus-induced break. "The SAI statement is, in fact, some positive development for Olympic core group shooters. I hope a camp for them starts soon. Others may join in as the situation improves," opined a national coach.

Issues regarding shooters' accommodation and transportation need to be sorted out before training. "In light of the present quarantine requirements of seven days, especially when shooter/ support staff would be travelling from various parts of the country, holding a short camp of 10 days for shotgun was not considered prudent. In addition, measures for implementing quarantine process for shooters accommodated at the hotel vis-a-vis the shooters travelling from homes residing in NCR are being worked out," the statement said.