Revised swimming SOP soon

The protocols are expected to be out on Friday or Saturday. However, reopening of pools will be decided by the states. 

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming pool stadium

A closed swimming pool stadium. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has submitted a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday for the resumption of activities after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Wednesday that swimming pools can be reopened from October 15 for training.

The protocols are expected to be out on Friday or Saturday. However, reopening of pools will be decided by the states. The SOP drafted by the federation in May focussed only on the return of elite swimmers and certain restrictions too have been modified in the last few months.

However, with the government announcing that even national and age-group swimmers can access the pools, SFI had to modify the guidelines accordingly. Focus would be on social distancing, strict maintaining hygiene in pool as well as outside it.

In the earlier SOP, the swimmers had to wear their suit to and from home.  “We had a meeting with SAI today (Thursday) morning and we have provided them with the SOP after modifying it. Probably, it will be released tomorrow or day after,” said SFI secretary Monal Chokshi.  The federation is also planning to conduct a national camp in the month of November with 18-20 Olympic hopefuls. 

