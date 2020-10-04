STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Target juniors, events next year: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Though sports complexes and stadia have been reopened for training, no competition has been conducted since the lockdown.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, more number of India's junior medal prospects will be receiving financial assistance from the central government. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday revealed that around 1500-2000 junior athletes will be identified within a year and would be eligible to draw a stipend of Rs 25,000 per month. Their progress will be directly monitored by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"We need to have concrete plan to develop our junior athletes," said Rijiju during the second annual general meeting (AGM) conducted online by SportsCom Industry Confederation on Saturday. "The ministry will identify and support them financially. This is an investment than a financial burden for the sports ministry. We must take steps to create future champions."

Apart from providing financial help to the elite athletes through Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the sports ministry also has a TOPS Development Group with the aim to support athletes for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles Games in 2028. Currently, 258 athletes are in the Development Group.

In a bid to promote sports and provide a platform to budding sportspersons, Rijiju in August revealed that five zonal talent scouting committees will be formed. Reiterating the need to focus on athletes at the grassroots level, the minister said on Saturday that members of the committee will primarily be former athletes, coaches and sports enthusiasts who can help in identifying the talent. The panel is expected to be formed in four-five months, according to the minister.

That apart, the Union Minister is hopeful of conducting sporting events in the country early next year. Though sports complexes and stadia have been reopened for training, no competition has been conducted since the lockdown. The Indian Super League in November could be the first professional sporting event in the country.

The ministry's initial plan was to restart events from October, however, the surge in the number of positive cases in the country has forced them to further wait for a few months before giving nod to conduct tournaments.

"Initially, I thought in the month of October some sporting activity could have taken place, but it couldn't happen because Covid-19 cases are rising. Though we have no sporting competitions now, I see positive things happening soon. Hopefully, a vaccine will come out soon. Early next year, we will have some kind of very fascinating events back in the field," added Rijiju.

The AGM was also attended by national badminton head coach Pullela Gopichand, Olympian and former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, former track and field athlete Ashwini Nachappa and Arjuna Awardee Monalisa Barua. Rasquinha is the vice president of soprtsCom, while Gopichand and Barua are members.

