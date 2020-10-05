STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shubhankar Sharma sign off T-26, Aaron Rai beats Tommy Fleetwood in play-off to win Scottish Open

Starting on the 10th, Shubhankar Sharma, who had 70-67-76 on first three days, birdied 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th to turn in a fine four-under in his first nine.

Published: 05th October 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NORTH BERWICK India's Shubhankar Sharma rounded off the week with a fine four-under 67 that saw him finish T-26 at the 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open here.

It was Sharma's best finish in the nine starts that he had since the European Tour re-started after the coronavirus-induced break.

His previous best finish was T-44 at Portugal Masters.

Aaron Rai of England, who has Indo-Kenyan origins, notched the biggest win of his career, beating World No.14 Tommy Fleetwood in the first play-off hole.

It was his first Rolex Series and also carries him into World's Top-100.

Starting on the 10th, Sharma, who had 70-67-76 on first three days, birdied 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th to turn in a fine four-under in his first nine.

On resumption, he dropped a shot on first, which was his sole blemish before picking up a stroke at 7th for a 67.

"I played very good today and was pleased with it especially after yesterday. I really want to come out and play well. I am quite happy about the week and I played well even on Saturday till the last five holes. Till then I was par for the first 12 holes before we hit the bad patch of weather," Sharma said.

"On Saturday it was very difficult, My gloves were wet and it was difficult to even hold the clubs but I would say it was a different kind of experience.

So a good learning for the future.

"As for playing a lot, I am feeling very fresh and happy that I am getting to play so many events. Sitting in India not being able to play was not easy. I still have some more events and I am looking forward to them after this week."

Rai, whose only previous win was at the Hong Kong Open, carded seven-under 64 to set the target at 11-under par but Fleetwood holed a 20-foot putt on the last for a closing birdie to take it to extra holes at The Renaissance Club.

It was advantage Fleetwood off the tee as Rai found a bunker but the 25-year-old rescued his par and when Fleetwood three-putted from just off the green, Rai had his second European Tour title.

Last week, Rai finished second at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The win moves him into the top five on the Race to Dubai Rankings.

"It's incredible. I played a lot in Scotland growing up, dreamed of playing in a European Tour event in Scotland. To be able to play in it was incredible a couple of years ago and to be able to go still further is an incredible feeling," Rai said.

Robert Rock missed out on a place in the play-off by one shot after a bogey on the last in a round of 70.

Australian Lucas Herbert and home favourite Marc Warren were at nine-under after rounds of 65 and 66.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubhankar Sharma Aaron Rai Scottish Open Tommy Fleetwood
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp