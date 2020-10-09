STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budapest meet may be first event for judokas

Budapest Grand Slam could be the first international event for Indian judokas since the Covid-19 outbreak led to suspension of all events in March.

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Budapest Grand Slam could be the first international event for Indian judokas since the Covid-19 outbreak led to suspension of all events in March. With points for Olympic qualification on offer, it is learnt that five judokas have agreed to participate on their own, even if the government doesn’t sanction the tour.

The tournament, which is a part of World Judo Tour, will be held from October 23 to 25. Participants have to reach the Hungarian capital on October 21. Organisers have also assured participating nations that the last date of registration, which expired on October 2, could be extended if they confirm participation.

“Seven male and as many female judokas were named in the list which would be sent to the government for approval on Friday,” said a source in Judo Federation of India (JFI). “Given the situation due to the pandemic, the trip will be expensive.

It will cost each of them around Rs 2 lakh. Judokas, who are optimistic about qualifying for the Olympics, can earn vital points to improve their rankings. They are interested in participating, no matter whether the government approves or not,” added the source. If the government does not approve, nine judokas will not make the trip.

No World Judo Tour event has taken place since the Rabat Grand Prix, due to begin on March 6 in the Moroccan capital, was cancelled. Indians were intimated about the cancellation hours before their scheduled departure from New Delhi.

