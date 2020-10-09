STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Para athletes begin joining SAI centres, to restart training after quarantine 

It is understood that around 12 athletes were expected to arrive in Bengaluru from October 5 onwards and only half of them have reported to the centre.

Published: 09th October 2020

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top athletes around the country have been training, for quite a while now, at various Sports Authority of India centers in Delhi, Bangalore and Sonepat among others. And, the para athletes are also set to follow a similar pattern, with around five to six having already joined in Bengaluru. Some of them opted for Delhi and Sonepat.

It is understood that around 12 athletes were expected to arrive in Bengaluru from October 5 onwards. As of now, only half of them have reported to the centre. "Some of them joined on Monday. It was informed that the number would be more, but some of them seem to have also pulled out," said a source in the knowhow.  

Paralympic Committee of India president Deepa Malik threw more light on the matter. "We are not forcing anyone as everyone is physically challenged," she said. "They have also discovered their own ways of training during lockdown. The para athletes have been offered Sonepat, Bengaluru, Delhi and other areas in the country for camps."

Some of the para shooters are also at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, added the Rio Paralympic silver medallist. All para-athletes are under mandatory quarantine of 14 days, meaning that they will have to wait before hitting outdoors.

