SOP for reopening of swimming pools: Max 20 swimmers to train in one session

CHENNAI: Finally, the sports ministry has released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for training of sportspersons in pools on Friday.

The home ministry has already said swimming of s­­p­­ortspersons can sta­rt training from October 15. According to the SOP, the pools will be accessible for competitive swimmers above 12 years.

The SOP also limit swimmers allowed in a pool at a given time. For a 50m, 10-lane pool it has permitted maximum 20 swimmers, while in 25m/50m 8-lane pools only 16.

The chlorine level must be maintained at 2.0PPM with Ph level between 7 and 7.4. Toilets and showers will be off limits. It is upto states now.

Other Protocols

Use a hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available before going to the pool. l Wear your suit to and from practice. l Change in your respective room. l Arrive as close as possible to when activity begins. l Shower before entering pool if outdoor shower available on pool deck. l Coaches are advised to follow workouts to maintain basic fitness and endurance of the swimmers. High intensity workouts which may reduce athlete’s immunity should be avoided.

While swimming

Follow directions for spacing and stay at least six feet apart from others. l Do not make physical contact with others or giving a high five. l Try not to take water in your mouth while swimming and if you need to spit do so in the gutter.