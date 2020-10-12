STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinesh Phogat joins national camp, Sakshi Malik expected soon

A few wrestlers including Tokyo-bound Vinesh requested the WFI to allow their personal staff to accompany them in the camp.

Published: 12th October 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: National camp for women wrestlers began at SAI, Lucknow, on Saturday with star grappler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) set to join on Sunday. Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg) and three other wrestlers have not joined the camp yet. She has intimated the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and is expected to join soon.

A total of 15 wrestlers in five Olympic weight categories apart from chief coach Kuldeep Yadav, coach Sahil Sharma, physiotherapist Dhirendra Pratap Singh and masseuse Jagroshni were named for the camp by the federation.

“Seven wrestlers, chief coach and coach reported on Saturday. Pooja Dhanda (57kg) was accompanied by her physio Satya Prakash,” said Sanjay Saraswat, director of SAI, Lucknow.

A few wrestlers including Tokyo-bound Vinesh requested the WFI to allow their personal staff to accompany them in the camp. The WFI has accepted their requests.

“I have some work to finish. I will join once it’s done. I don’t know when but I have informed the federation,” Sakshi told this daily. Others who haven’t joined are Seema (50kg), Lalita (53kg) and Nisha (68kg).

The wrestlers were allowed entry only after producing Covid- 19 negative certificates. As per the SOP issued by Sports Authority of India, they will serve a seven-day quarantine period before starting training on individual basis for the next seven days. They will also take an RT-PCR test on the sixth day after their arrival.

