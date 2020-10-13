STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Promises aplenty in SFI's plan to reinvent

The federation announced on Tuesday its long-term road map which includes setting up of a national talent pool, investing in high-performance technology and having around 3000 coaches in five years.

Published: 13th October 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Swimming

For representational purposes

By Srinidhi PR
PTI

CHENNAI: Reinvent. In short, it is what the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) wants to do in the next few years.

The federation announced on Tuesday its long-term road map which includes setting up of a national talent pool, investing in high-performance technology and having around 3000 coaches in five years. The aim is to taste success in the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games leading up to the 2024 and 2028 Olympics and beyond.

The SFI also announced a five-year partnership with Australian sports education and consultation company Moregold Sports, to improve competitive coaching in India.

In its bid to identify young talent, the federation will form six zones across the country and set up a zonal talent identification task force. Designated coaches in each zone will act as talent scouts and visit academies and competitions.

"We want to standardise the talent identification matrix and protocol based on expert advise on sports science," said SFI secretary-general Monal Chokshi during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"Focus is on early monitoring of potential at the grassroots and help them improve through sports science resources to have maximum impact for the long term. Swimmers will be identified on performance over a year and not on medals. This talent pool will have those who are not in TOPS, Development Group and Khelo India funding." Chokshi added that a detailed document developed jointly with Sports Authority of India (SAI) will be released shortly.

With regards to infrastructure, SFI has plans to invest in advanced technology such as high-tech wearable for individual workout analysis, biomechanics and race analysis equipment. The SFI feels many pools across the country are not up to FINA (international federation) standards. "In 2019, we visited seven centres and identified what needs to be improved. It is to upgrade the pools and not create a new facility," elaborated Chokshi.  

Competitions unlikely this year

The SFI executive director Virendra Nanavati ruled out the possibility of having competitions this year since all state governments are yet to reopen pools to restart training. Though the Ministry of Home Affairs recently announced pools will be reopened for competitive training from October 15, not all states have given the nod. Gujarat and Karnataka might open this week, but states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu might reopen later.

"On October 15, not all pools will open, maybe one or two. Pools are maintained by clubs, state governments etc. So it would not be possible to conduct national competitions if all states do not allow reopening of pools," Nanavati said. "We have to wait for four-five months and see if it is possible to have competitions."

The SFI is also ready to support swimmers if they want to travel to other states to restart training.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swimming Federation of India swimming
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp