STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Waiting game: TN swimmers' return to training likely from early November

Published: 15th October 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming

For representational purposes

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted permission to reopen pools for competitive training of sportspersons from Thursday, swimmers in Tamil Nadu have to wait a bit longer to get into the water. It is understood that the state government is considering reopening pools in the first week of November.

Though the coronavirus pandemic situation has not improved significantly, the cases are starting to decline in Tamil Nadu. The state government wants to tread cautiously and wait for a few more weeks before they permit swimmers to train.

Athletes across disciplines barring the water sport have already begun their training in the state. On Tuesday, the Swimming Federation of India president RN Jayaprakash along with Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association (TNSAA) secretary T Chandrasekaran met with Atulya Misra, additional chief secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, to discuss the road ahead.

The TNSAA has also submitted the standard operating procedure released by the central government. "The state government initially said they will consider reopening the swimming pools only after November 15 or so. They still feel it's risky to allow simmers in pools now. But we have requested them to grant us permission in the first week of November," said Chandrasekaran.

"Even we have safety concerns. But we need to allow swimmers to get back to training at some point since they are out of practice for more than six months," added the secretary. Pools across the state have been shut since March owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Cleaning and sanitising of the pools owned by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu are already in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp