STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Crucial AICF verdict listed for November 9

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) dispute being heard in Madras High Court is expected to come to a conclusion next month.

Published: 16th October 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) dispute being heard in Madras High Court is expected to come to a conclusion next month. The single-judge bench heard arguments of both sides on Thursday and listed the case for verdict on November 9. After a few previous rounds of sparring in court, the matter heard on Thursday was an ‘impleadment application’ filed by 18 state units, which says that they had called for an online general special meeting on April 22.

Various drastic decisions were taken in that meeting, like removal of PR Venketrama Raja from the post of AICF president. In an interim order dated August 28, Madras HC had declared that meeting null and void. The Raja group has also filed applications, maintaining that the online meeting was unlawful. Apart from five state associations disaffiliated in that meeting, five officials including Raja suspended in the meeting and Raja himself as AICF president have filed separate appeals.

According to them, that meeting was held in violation of AICF rules. However, 18 is a significant number in a federation constituted by 33 state associations. The faction headed by secretary BS Chauhan, who is also contesting Raja’s decision to suspend him on March 31, is claiming that associations believed to be loyal to Raja are among the 18, which shows who has the majority.

Numbers are important at the moment, considering that elections in AICF will be held as soon as the situation becomes normal. The ‘impleadment application’ is crucial for the Chauhan faction. After the interim order declared the April 22 virtual meeting null and void, this group went to a higher bench of Madras HC, which sent them back to the single bench.

If the November 9 order goes in favour of Raja & Co, it might affect the voting equation. According to rough estimates, Chauhan has the backing of 13 units. Proving that he has 18 will be a big boost. Aware of the significance of the strength of 18, the Raja camp is saying this is not the true picture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICF Madras High Court Chess
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp