Crucial AICF verdict listed for November 9

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) dispute being heard in Madras High Court is expected to come to a conclusion next month. The single-judge bench heard arguments of both sides on Thursday and listed the case for verdict on November 9. After a few previous rounds of sparring in court, the matter heard on Thursday was an ‘impleadment application’ filed by 18 state units, which says that they had called for an online general special meeting on April 22.

Various drastic decisions were taken in that meeting, like removal of PR Venketrama Raja from the post of AICF president. In an interim order dated August 28, Madras HC had declared that meeting null and void. The Raja group has also filed applications, maintaining that the online meeting was unlawful. Apart from five state associations disaffiliated in that meeting, five officials including Raja suspended in the meeting and Raja himself as AICF president have filed separate appeals.

According to them, that meeting was held in violation of AICF rules. However, 18 is a significant number in a federation constituted by 33 state associations. The faction headed by secretary BS Chauhan, who is also contesting Raja’s decision to suspend him on March 31, is claiming that associations believed to be loyal to Raja are among the 18, which shows who has the majority.

Numbers are important at the moment, considering that elections in AICF will be held as soon as the situation becomes normal. The ‘impleadment application’ is crucial for the Chauhan faction. After the interim order declared the April 22 virtual meeting null and void, this group went to a higher bench of Madras HC, which sent them back to the single bench.

If the November 9 order goes in favour of Raja & Co, it might affect the voting equation. According to rough estimates, Chauhan has the backing of 13 units. Proving that he has 18 will be a big boost. Aware of the significance of the strength of 18, the Raja camp is saying this is not the true picture.