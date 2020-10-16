SAI comes up with elaborate safety precautions for women wrestlers training in Lucknow

By Express News Service

Elaborate safety precautions have been deployed at the SAI campus in Lucknow to ensure that women wrestlers don't contract the coronavirus during their training camp. "Elaborate safety precautions have been made at the SAI Lucknow campus in order to maintain a safe bio-bubble for the wrestlers to train as well as to separate athletes, service providers and office visitors in order to prevent inadvertent transmission of COVID-19," a press release from the SAI said.

To ensure this, the SAI has come up with colour codes and all visitors will also be screened for any symptoms that suggest COVID-19. "This has been done in the form of a colour code zoning of Green Zone, Yellow Zone and Red Zone. In order to maintain safety protocols, all visitors will be screened for symptoms.

"Safe handling of food has been ensured at the campus so that it can reach the athletes and support staff by avoiding any contact. All the personnel who have access to the green zone have been tested for COVID. And those involved in preparation and handling of food are staying within the campus premises."

Chief coach of the women's team Kuldeep Malik, said: "Wrestling is an important sport in India, it had to be started at some point. Of course due to the precautions because of the coronavirus, for the first week of training we will be maintaining social distancing, after which we will start regular training."

Pooja Dhanda, a Worlds bronze medallist in 2018, said: "The facilities in the room are very good and we have been provided everything. We really feel like we are national campers. We are getting daily updates in the morning about our food and menu, everything is very proper and systemized and the food here is very good. With current facilities, we really feel good and have the motivation to give it our best.”