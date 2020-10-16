STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI comes up with elaborate safety precautions for women wrestlers training in Lucknow

The SAI has come up with colour codes and all visitors will also be screened for any symptoms that suggest COVID-19

Published: 16th October 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Pooja Dhanda had stayed back and will leave for Kazakhstan on September 7.

Pooja Dhanda, a Worlds bronze medallist in 2018, said: 'The facilities in the room are very good and we have been provided everything' (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Elaborate safety precautions have been deployed at the SAI campus in Lucknow to ensure that women wrestlers don't contract the coronavirus during their training camp. "Elaborate safety precautions have been made at the SAI Lucknow campus in order to maintain a safe bio-bubble for the wrestlers to train as well as to separate athletes, service providers and office visitors in order to prevent inadvertent transmission of COVID-19," a press release from the SAI said.

To ensure this, the SAI has come up with colour codes and all visitors will also be screened for any symptoms that suggest COVID-19. "This has been done in the form of a colour code zoning of Green Zone, Yellow Zone and Red Zone. In order to maintain safety protocols, all visitors will be screened for symptoms.

"Safe handling of food has been ensured at the campus so that it can reach the athletes and support staff by avoiding any contact. All the personnel who have access to the green zone have been tested for COVID. And those involved in preparation and handling of food are staying within the campus premises."

Chief coach of the women's team Kuldeep Malik, said: "Wrestling is an important sport in India, it had to be started at some point. Of course due to the precautions because of the coronavirus, for the first week of training we will be maintaining social distancing, after which we will start regular training."

Pooja Dhanda, a Worlds bronze medallist in 2018, said: "The facilities in the room are very good and we have been provided everything. We really feel like we are national campers. We are getting daily updates in the morning about our food and menu, everything is very proper and systemized and the food here is very good. With current facilities, we really feel good and have the motivation to give it our best.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAI Wrestling
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp