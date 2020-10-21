Recognition for 11 more NSFs

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its fifth affidavit to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, the sports ministry has decided to give recognition to 11 more National Sports Federations. With this, the total number of NSFs getting recognition has increased to 41.

However, out of the 11, eight have been given recognition only until December 31, as elections in these federations are due. The submission is in response to a case filed by sports lawyer Rahul Mehra.

What seems interesting is that the ministry in its affidavit decided to revoke the suspension of School Games Federation of India (SGFI), which was suspended for not following the sports code and complaints of mismanagement.

The ministry in its affidavit in June said SGFI's suspension can be revoked if certain members of a contingent to Adelaide were suspended for five years. Their recognition is also until December 31.

Seven other NSFs given extension till December 31 are Mallakham Federation of India, Billiard and Snooker Federation of India, Roll Ball Federation of India, Bridge Federation of India, Cycle Polo Federation of India and Amateur Baseball Federation of India.

The NSFs that are going to get one-year extensions are Badminton Association of India, Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India and Amateur Kabaddi Federation.

Rowing Federation of India and Indian Golf Union, who were given recognition in June before it was nullified by the court, too were given recognition. The ministry had initially given provisional recognition to 54 NSFs in May.

The 41 federations named in five separate affidavits are:

Recognised for a year from the date of issuance of proposed letter:

Indian Weightlifting Federation

Wrestling Federation of India

Hockey India

Indian Pencak Silat Federation

Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India

Fencing Association of India

Swimming Federation of India

Cycling Federation of India

Wushu Association of India

Kudo International Federation of India

Judo Federation of India

National Rifle Association of India

Atya Patya Federation of India

Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association

Roller Skating Federation of India

Table Tennis Federation of India

Tennis Koit Federation of India

Tug of War Federation of India

Squash Racket Federation of India

Rowing Federation of India

Basketball Federation of India

Kho Kho Federation of India

All India Football Federation

Ten Pin Bowling Badminton Association of India

Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India

Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India

Recognised till Dec 2020 (as elections are due):