Recognition for 11 more NSFs

Out of the 11, eight have been given recognition only until December 31, as elections in these federations are due.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Billiards

Billiard Federation, 6 other federations given recognition extension till December 31

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its fifth affidavit to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, the sports ministry has decided to give recognition to 11 more National Sports Federations. With this, the total number of NSFs getting recognition has increased to 41.

However, out of the 11, eight have been given recognition only until December 31, as elections in these federations are due. The submission is in response to a case filed by sports lawyer Rahul Mehra.

What seems interesting is that the ministry in its affidavit decided to revoke the suspension of School Games Federation of India (SGFI), which was suspended for not following the sports code and complaints of mismanagement.

The ministry in its affidavit in June said SGFI's suspension can be revoked if certain members of a contingent to Adelaide were suspended for five years. Their recognition is also until December 31.

Seven other NSFs given extension till December 31 are Mallakham Federation of India, Billiard and Snooker Federation of India, Roll Ball Federation of India, Bridge Federation of India, Cycle Polo Federation of India and Amateur Baseball Federation of India.

The NSFs that are going to get one-year extensions are Badminton Association of India, Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India and Amateur Kabaddi Federation.

Rowing Federation of India and Indian Golf Union, who were given recognition in June before it was nullified by the court, too were given recognition. The ministry had initially given provisional recognition to 54 NSFs in May. 

The 41 federations named in five separate affidavits are:

Recognised for a year from the date of issuance of proposed letter:

  • Indian Weightlifting Federation

  • Wrestling Federation of India

  • Hockey India

  • Indian Pencak Silat Federation

  • Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India

  • Fencing Association of India

  • Swimming Federation of India

  • Cycling Federation of India

  • Wushu Association of India

  • Kudo International Federation of India

  • Judo Federation of India

  • National Rifle Association of India

  • Atya Patya Federation of India

  • Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association

  • Roller Skating Federation of India

  • Table Tennis Federation of India

  • Tennis Koit Federation of India

  • Tug of War Federation of India

  • Squash Racket Federation of India

  • Rowing Federation of India

  • Basketball Federation of India

  • Kho Kho Federation of India

  • All India Football Federation

  • Ten Pin Bowling Badminton Association of India

  • Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India

  • Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India

Recognised till Dec 2020 (as elections are due):

  • Athletics Federation of India

  • Boxing Federation of India

  • Indian Golf Union

  • Softball Association of India

  • Shooting Ball Federation of India

  • Body Builders Federation

  • Mallakham Federation of India

  • Billiard and Snooker Federation of India

  • Roll Ball Federation of India

  • Bridge Federation of India

  • Cycle Polo Federation of India

  • Amateur Baseball Federation of India

  • School Games Federation of India

