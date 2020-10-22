Covid tests cleared, elite shooters set to return to training

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wait is over for most of the Olympic core group shooters of the country. A total of 28 shooters/coaches/support staff are set to return to the range in New Delhi from Thursday after all their Covid-19 tests returned negative on Wednesday.This will be the first time shooters will part of a training camp in a bio-bubble set-up, being jointly organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), since the coronavirus-enforced break in March.

The 28 who cleared the tests comprise of all outstation shooters, coaches and physios who reached the city a week back and had quarantined at a hotel allotted by the NRAI. While a few had opted to give the camp a miss, the remaining bunch of shooters/coaches from Delhi/NCR, who had opted for home quarantine, reached the hotel on Wednesday. They underwent Covid-19 tests and their reports are due to arrive on Thursday.

Six pistol shooters including quota winner Rahi Sarnobat will return to Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) along with 12 rifle shooters and a shotgun shooter. "We'll train from 8 in the morning till 12:30 pm. Later in the evening, we'll be conducting a physical workout routine," Priti Sharma, a senior

pistol coach, who has been deputed as Hygiene Officer for the camp, told this newspaper.

"This (bio-bubble concept) is new for all but we are adapting. We will continue to ensure that we follow all the standard operating procedure (SOPs) as laid down by SAI/NRAI strictly," she added. High performance coach (rifle) Deepali Deshpande was a relieved woman after the outcome of results. Deepali, who had been hoping for this camp for some time, is eager to start and make up for lost time.

Among those who reported and underwent tests on Wednesday include pistol ace Manu Bhaker and national junior coach Jaspal Rana. If the results come before Thursday morning, the likes of Manu may join the others at the range from Thursday itself. Rifle specialist Sanjeev Rajput, who had been training at the KSSR until recently, also joined the camp on Wednesday. In all, eight shooters and two coaches reported to the range today for Covid tests after being under home quarantine. This is the first of the two camps that NRAI/SAI will be organising. This camp is scheduled to be held until November 10.

