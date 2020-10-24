STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ravinder Chaudhry set to take over AFI secretary

Chaudhry, who is representing Chandigarh Athletics Association in the electoral college, is a vice-president of the AFI and will replace CK Valson.

Athletics federation of Indian

AFI logo

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's final. Ravinder Chaudhry has emerged the sole candidate for the Athletics Federation of India secretary's post. The other name in the validly nominated candidates' list, Sandeep Mehta is entered as senior vice-president, as reported by this newspaper two days ago. The elections will be held on October 31 in New Delhi.

According to a top official in the AFI, the process took place without any acrimony. Chaudhry, who is representing Chandigarh Athletics Association in the electoral college, is a vice-president of the AFI and will replace CK Valson, who completed two four-year terms in April. Olympian Adille Sumariwalla will continue as president for a third term, as per the National Sports Development Code of India. Madhukant Pathak is set to replace PK Srivastava as treasurer.

The AFI is looking at a leaner executive council. According to the new constitution there are five vice-presidents in place of seven and the number of executive committee members is eight (seven plus one reserved for women). Even joint-secretaries have been pruned to five from seven.

According to AFI, it is also trying to give women international athletes more representation. Anju Bobby George will be the senior vice-president, Suman Rawat Mehta vice-president, C Latha of Tamil Nadu Athletics Association will be the joint-secretary and A Hyma of Andhra Pradesh Athletics Association is in the executive council members' list.

