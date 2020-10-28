STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian to run for AIBA president, wants good relations with India

Umar Kremlev made it official that he'll be running for the AIBA president's post, during an online press conference on Tuesday.

Published: 28th October 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Russian Boxing Federation secretary general Umar Kremlev

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

There is an India connect too. If he comes to power, the Russian said he would love to have cordial relationships with all national federations, including India. 

Replying to a specific question on India, he said: "It is important to have good relations between AIBA and India. It is AIBA's aim to have good relations with all the federations in the world, India in particular. We have communication with each other personally, with the representatives of India. We are going to support local sportsmen and we are against any conflict with any federation."

Presenting his manifesto, Kremlev said his prime goal would be to pay off debts accumulated by the world body, which was suspended by the International Olympic Committee last year for bad governance and financial woes.

"I will ensure that AIBA will no longer be burdened by debt. Boxing is one of the most popular sports in the world and many companies are interested in sponsoring it. Television rights to AIBA events are hugely attractive to broadcasters. Within one or two years, AIBA will attract $50 million in sponsorship. All this money will go towards the development of AIBA," Kremlev said.

Kremlev, also a vice-president of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) and an AIBA Executive Committee member, will be up against four other candidates. AIBA Executive Committee member Suleyman Mikayilov, Asian Boxing Confederation head Anas Al Otaiba, Dutch Boxing Federation chief Boris van der Vorst and AIBA honorary vice-president Domingo Solano are others who'll be vying for the top post. The winner will be declared during the AIBA Congress on December 12-13.

Apart from the prize boost for boxers, Kremlev pledged to make the body transparent to everyone. "I want to improve the image of the boxing world. Within two years, I hope to make AIBA the cleanest and most transparent federation," the 37-year-old said.

When queried on how he plans to generate funds to pay off debts, Kremlin said details on how they'll generate funds will be announced after the elections. He also said AIBA will look to build academies across all centres in all continents. As things stand, Kremlev said they'll begin with Italy post elections and focus on other centres.

