Indian junior hockey player tests positive for COVID-19 at Bengaluru camp

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Indian junior hockey player has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder, along with other junior players, had reached the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru on Sunday for a camp. Around 36 players, on arrival, were tested with the RT-PCR test and the result, which came out on Wednesday, showed the youngster was positive. He was shifted to the SD Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital immediately.

“We had directed them to do testing and come here. The problem for this batch of players was that some of them had come with tests done, but many of them had only done antibody tests and not the RT-PCR test. So, we did testing for everyone and only one has been tested positive,” said a SAI source.

The player had taken a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru and some other players were also said to be on the same flight though, as suggested, they did take individual cabs to the SAI training facility after reaching the city airport.

However, all the players have been in isolation since their arrival. They have a quarantine hostel with a capacity of 40 rooms, where all needs and requirements, including food, are met without players having to step out.

“Whether they are tested positive or not, 14 days is mandatory… whatsoever it may be, they will not be allowed to mix with anyone. They have to stay inside their room,” added the source.

As far as the player's recovery is concerned, his progress is closely monitored by a team of doctors and the concerned officials are updated with his vitals every four hours.