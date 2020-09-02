STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe affects Indian table tennis player's plans

The German Bundesliga started and already a couple of matches have been postponed due to players contracting the virus.

Published: 02nd September 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Table Tennis

Image used for representational purpose

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Europe is witnessing a rise in the number of virus cases with infections surging in Germany and France. And this development is likely to impact the likes of Harmeet Desai, A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan as these paddlers have signed up with various European clubs.

The German Bundesliga started and already a couple of matches have been postponed due to players contracting the virus. And the German authorities are mulling over whether to restart the 14-day quarantine rule for people coming from abroad. France has already put the same into practice.

Harmeet, who has signed with second division French club Loire Nord TTC, had initially planned to travel to Germany where there was no quarantine rule and then travel to France for the league which starts on October 13. Those plans might have to be changed.

"I have received papers from the immigration department in France but the embassy in Mumbai is still shut. So it is becoming increasingly difficult to figure out the next course of action. If the quarantine rule starts in Germany, then I will have to travel directly to France. Hopefully, I can be there from the first match as I have given the club my word. Most probably I will be losing out on some much-needed practice," he said from Surat.

India’s highest ranked paddler Sharath has already spoken to his club Borussia Dusseldorf and told them that he plans to travel to Europe in November. But even that plan depends on flight restrictions being eased. One club in Germany has borne the brunt of the virus and players are tensed over there.

And while Sharath has not thought that far ahead in terms of the league, this uncertainty is a matter of concern. "Rules are changing everyday. Calendars are no longer the hard and fast rule. So planning has become difficult. And the rise in cases means league authorities, clubs and players are now wary of everything," he  said.

Sathiyan, who signed up with Okayama Rivets in the Japanese T League as well Polish Superliga side Sokolow SA Jaroslaw, says the need to compete at this stage is vital and leagues are the only ones to offer competitive action.

"The T League has been postponed to November. The Polish League is scheduled to start in September. My initial plan was to train in Germany, play in Poland and travel to Japan but visa restrictions, evolving quarantine rules have made it difficult to plan. I’m not sure what to do next. I’ve stepped up my training but without events, it’s difficult to gauge where you stand. Indian players, compared to certain European countries and Asian countries, are lagging in this aspect," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Table tennis Indian paddlers COVID19 Coronavirus Harmeet Desai A Sharath Kamal G Sathiyan
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp