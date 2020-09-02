Rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe affects Indian table tennis player's plans

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Europe is witnessing a rise in the number of virus cases with infections surging in Germany and France. And this development is likely to impact the likes of Harmeet Desai, A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan as these paddlers have signed up with various European clubs.

The German Bundesliga started and already a couple of matches have been postponed due to players contracting the virus. And the German authorities are mulling over whether to restart the 14-day quarantine rule for people coming from abroad. France has already put the same into practice.

Harmeet, who has signed with second division French club Loire Nord TTC, had initially planned to travel to Germany where there was no quarantine rule and then travel to France for the league which starts on October 13. Those plans might have to be changed.

"I have received papers from the immigration department in France but the embassy in Mumbai is still shut. So it is becoming increasingly difficult to figure out the next course of action. If the quarantine rule starts in Germany, then I will have to travel directly to France. Hopefully, I can be there from the first match as I have given the club my word. Most probably I will be losing out on some much-needed practice," he said from Surat.

India’s highest ranked paddler Sharath has already spoken to his club Borussia Dusseldorf and told them that he plans to travel to Europe in November. But even that plan depends on flight restrictions being eased. One club in Germany has borne the brunt of the virus and players are tensed over there.

And while Sharath has not thought that far ahead in terms of the league, this uncertainty is a matter of concern. "Rules are changing everyday. Calendars are no longer the hard and fast rule. So planning has become difficult. And the rise in cases means league authorities, clubs and players are now wary of everything," he said.

Sathiyan, who signed up with Okayama Rivets in the Japanese T League as well Polish Superliga side Sokolow SA Jaroslaw, says the need to compete at this stage is vital and leagues are the only ones to offer competitive action.

"The T League has been postponed to November. The Polish League is scheduled to start in September. My initial plan was to train in Germany, play in Poland and travel to Japan but visa restrictions, evolving quarantine rules have made it difficult to plan. I’m not sure what to do next. I’ve stepped up my training but without events, it’s difficult to gauge where you stand. Indian players, compared to certain European countries and Asian countries, are lagging in this aspect," he added.