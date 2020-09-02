STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat recovers from COVID-19, tests negative twice

The only woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh said she would prefer to be in isolation for some time.

Published: 02nd September 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat has recovered from coronavirus, returning negative tests twice, but remains in isolation for precautionary purpose. The 24-year-old could not receive her 'Khel Ratna' as she tested positive just ahead of the virtual National Sports Awards ceremony on August 29.

"I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday (Tuesday) and am happy to report that I have received a negative result," Vinesh tweeted.

The only woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh said she would prefer to be in isolation for some time. "While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure a big thank you to everyone for your prayers," she added.

Vinesh's personal coach Woller Akos is still in Belgium and she trained with Om Prakash Dahiya, who also tested positive, and perhaps got infected during training. Om Prakash was selected for Dronacharya and he also missed out on receiving the honour on August 29.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was forced to postpone the women's national training camp in Lucknow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp was to begin on September 1. However, the men's camp begun as scheduled in Sonepat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wrestling Federation of India Vinesh Phogat COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp