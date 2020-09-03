STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Delhi government hasn't given us promised money: Wrestler Simran's father

Simran was one of nine Indian silver-medallists at the Youth Olympics held in Buenos Aires 2018 in which the contingent had also won two gold and one bronze medals.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Simran

Indian wrestler Simran. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Youth Olympics silver medal-winning wrestler Simran is still waiting for the prize money that she claims was promised by Satyendra Jain, the Delhi Health Minister, in 2018.

In July this year, when Simran shared her concern on social media, she immediately got a call from the government officials that she would get money in August. However, to date nothing has been done, says Simran's father Rajesh.

Speaking to IANS, Rajesh said that he met the officers at Chhatrasal Stadium a few days back and was told that by August 31 "we will get our promised reward". "Now they are saying that we would get the money but they can't confirm by when (because of lockdown). They are saying that the government would surely give the money, However, they can't commit when," said an emotional Rajesh.

Earlier, Simran, in a video, had said that "Satyender Jain (a minister in Delhi cabinet) had assured me that I would get a cash award from the government. But it has been two years and I have not got any help. I tried to make Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia aware of this but I am yet to get a reply to my emails," she had said.

"Because of my poor financial situation, I am not able to practice regularly. I appeal to the Delhi government to release my cash prize according to the sports quota so that I can restart my practice."

Simran was one of nine Indian silver-medallists at the Youth Olympics held in Buenos Aires 2018 in which the contingent had also won two gold and one bronze medals.

The government officials were unreachable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian wrestler Simran Youth Olympics promised money Delhi government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp