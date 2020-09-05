I consider myself half-Indian, says Chinese table tennis coach Yin Wei

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: Yin Wei, India's table tennis developmental coach from China, considers himself half-Indian and would love to come back after spending some time at home during his annual leave once flight operations resume. With over 17 years of experience coaching in various parts of the country, the former Chinese paddler says he has enjoyed every minute of his time in India.

This is his second stint in the City of Joy. Yin has spent the majority of his time at the PSPB academy in Ajmer. Since the pandemic began, he has been worried about his wife and son who are currently in his hometown of Chengdu.

"I wanted a month's leave and even booked my flight but it got cancelled. I have no complaints but I would like to visit my family. Currently there are no flights so I'm still searching," he said from the Sports Authority of India's (SAI's) National TT Academy in Kolkata.

"After my leave, I would love to come back here as I practically consider myself half Indian!" he told The New Indian Express. He has already apprised SAI of the situation and has asked for leave when flight operations resume.

The experienced coach first came to India back in 1992 and coached in NIS Patiala before returning twice for extended periods of time in PSPB's academy in Ajmer where he coached the likes of Harmeet Desai, A Amalraj and Manav Thakkar, all of whom have since gone on to earn laurels for the country at the international stage. "It is an honour to train young Indian paddlers. They are willing to learn and are passionate about the sport. I have enjoyed all the time that I have coached here thoroughly."

Even Yin's wife has spent a lot of time in India. Both love the culture here as well as the food and he considers the senior players and Indian coaches as part of his family. "The national team has had numerous camps in Chengdu in the past when I have been stationed there. Each time one dinner gathering at my native place is a must!"