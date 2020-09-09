Ammunition will be delivered at your doorstep: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tells Indian shooters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that shooters — elite, developmental and Khelo India — will be given ammunition and targets from Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi and other accredited academies so that they can continue to train at home in times of pandemic.

"It is important that athletes, especially 2024 and 2028 Olympic probables, get a chance to continue their training wherever they are in the country. They may not be able to visit KSSR or other academies owing to the COVID-19 situation. However, many of them practice in their home range as well as in facilities near their homes. We want to ensure that their training is in no way compromised because of lack of availability of ammunition. Athletes can collect whatever they need from KSSR and other accredited academies and continue their sporting activities," Rijiju, who visited the range on Wednesday, said.

The decision is a massive lift for a total of 253 shooters, who are part of the aforementioned section. They can now train at a sporting facility convenient for them, without having to come to Karni Singh Shooting Range.

With this decision, elite shooters like Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Chaudhary and several others will have the advantage of training in their hometowns. Elite shooter Anish Bhanwala, who interacted with the Sports Minister, said, "It felt great that the minister (Sir) came to meet us and enquire about our needs. If we can get the ammunition and practice at a range which is closer to our homes, it will not just ensure our safety during COVID times but also allow us to devote more time to training. I am sure elite shooters, who do not live in Delhi, will benefit hugely from this decision. This will ensure that we can continue our Olympic training."