Boxers want to go for exposure tour

Indraneel Das

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After India shuttlers, who are scheduled to leave for Denmark for Thomas and Uber Cup by the end of this month, boxers and coaches are hopeful of going abroad for competitions and training.

There have been meetings with coaches, boxers and Boxing Federation of India officials to discuss the possibility of participating in events abroad in October and November.

High performance director Santiago Nieva has been advocating this and it is understood he has made a proposal for training and competition in Europe where the calendar has restarted.

The team management feels since competitions have already begun in the European countries, it would be prudent to send the pugilists, who have already qualified for the Olympics or are on the verge of qualification, to Europe.

The proposal needs to be vetted by Sports Authority of India. Since the shuttlers have been allowed to travel abroad for competition, boxers are hopeful their proposal too would be accepted. It is understood that a team of around 20 men’s and women’s pugilists and support staff would be visiting France and Poland for competitions next month.

According to an official, the first stop would be Alexis Vastine International Boxing Tournament in Nantes, France. The invitational competition is scheduled for October 27-31.

The next stop is Leszek Drogosz Memorial tournament in Poland between November 2-7. Both are part of the European Boxing Confederation’s calendar and the team would like to leave for France at least 10 days before the event. For training, however, the team would move to either Ireland or Italy.

According to officials, talks are on with both the federations and there should not be a problem to practice in either of the two countries.

Everything will depend on the travel policies of the respective countries. India had in fact been training in Italy before the Asian Olympic qualification round in Jordan just before lockdown. Boxers and coaches are eager to compete as training is not enough to iron out the flaws and competitions are an integral part of their plan to improve and adjust.

The elite boxers are right now training at NIS Patiala from the end of July. There is a possibility that three more boxers will be called to attend the camp. The federation is also hopeful that travel formalities for European countries will ease out soon.