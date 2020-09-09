STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Boxers want to go for exposure tour

According to officials, talks are on with both the federations and there should not be a problem to practice in either of the two countries.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

BFI high performance director Santiago Nieva

BFI high performance director Santiago Nieva

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After India shuttlers, who are scheduled to leave for Denmark for Thomas and Uber Cup by the end of this month, boxers and coaches are hopeful of going abroad for competitions and training.

There have been meetings with coaches, boxers and Boxing Federation of India officials to discuss the possibility of participating in events abroad in October and November.

High performance director Santiago Nieva has been advocating this and it is understood he has made a proposal for training and competition in Europe where the calendar has restarted.

The team management feels since competitions have already begun in the European countries, it would be prudent to send the pugilists, who have already qualified for the Olympics or are on the verge of qualification, to Europe.

The proposal needs to be vetted by Sports Authority of India. Since the shuttlers have been allowed to travel abroad for competition, boxers are hopeful their proposal too would be accepted. It is understood that a team of around 20 men’s and women’s pugilists and support staff would be visiting France and Poland for competitions next month.

According to an official, the first stop would be Alexis Vastine International Boxing Tournament in Nantes, France. The invitational competition is scheduled for October 27-31.

The next stop is Leszek Drogosz Memorial tournament in Poland between November 2-7. Both are part of the European Boxing Confederation’s calendar and the team would like to leave for France at least 10 days before the event. For training, however, the team would move to either Ireland or Italy.

According to officials, talks are on with both the federations and there should not be a problem to practice in either of the two countries.

Everything will depend on the travel policies of the respective countries. India had in fact been training in Italy before the Asian Olympic qualification round in Jordan just before lockdown. Boxers and coaches are eager to compete as training is not enough to iron out the flaws and competitions are an integral part of their plan to improve and adjust.

The elite boxers are right now training at NIS Patiala from the end of July. There is a possibility that three more boxers will be called to attend the camp. The federation is also hopeful that travel formalities for European countries will ease out soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Boxers Boxing Federation of India BFI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp