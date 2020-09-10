STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

4-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel signs with Racing Point

The team, which will be renamed Aston Martin, announced the move Thursday, a day after driver Sergio Perez said he was on his way out.

Published: 10th September 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will drive for Racing Point starting next season.

The team, which will be renamed Aston Martin, announced the move Thursday, a day after driver Sergio Perez said he was on his way out.

The team said Vettel has signed for the 2021 season and beyond" but did not reveal the length of the contract.

The signing of Sebastian is a clear statement of the team's ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport," the team said in a statement.

As a four-time world champion, Sebastian brings a fresh mindset to the team."

One of the most successful drivers in F1, Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of this season after he was not offered a new contract.

He will be replaced by McLaren driver Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next year.

Vettel has won 53 grand prix races, a tally only surpassed by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

He won four consecutive titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and joined Ferrari in 2015 with the aim to win another.

But he never had a car really capable of challenging Mercedes during his stint with the Scuderia, where he lost his No.1 status as teammate Charles Leclerc came to prominence.

It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company," Vettel said.

I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter. I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid."

Currently fourth in the constructors' standings, Racing Point was handed a 400,000 euro ($470,000) fine and docked 15 points last month for copying a Mercedes design for its brake ducts.

The team, however, was allowed to continue to use the offending components this season.

Racing Point's other driver is Lance Stroll, the son of co-owner Lawrence Stroll.

TAGS
Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel Racing Point
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp