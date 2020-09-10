Sportsmen losing jobs, allow sports: Maharashtra MLA Kshitij Thakur urges state government

By PTI

PALGHAR: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has urged Maharashtra government to resume indoor sports and office cricket, saying the coronavirus-induced break is affecting the players physically and mentally and they are also losing their jobs.

"For over five months now, the players have been without any on-field action and practice. They are losing their physical and mental strength," Thakur, who represents the Nallasopara constituency, wrote in a letter to state sports minister Sunil Kedar.

"Besides, many are left without any income whatsoever. It is important to pull them out of this situation."

He urged the government to allow indoor sports and office cricket tournaments after taking necessary measures.

Even Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik said that he has requested the state government to start office Cricket.

"I have requested the Mumbai Cricket Association to prioritise office cricket tournaments with all the necessary permissions from the state government and after ensuring all social distancing measures. This will help secure their jobs," said Naik.

Indoor sports are yet to resume in Maharastra in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports activities have come to a grinding halt in the country since mid March due to outbreak of health crisis.

Maharashtra has so far been the most affected state due to the pandemic with COVID-19 cases going past nine lakh mark.