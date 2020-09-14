STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sailing duo KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar testing new waters

Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar have been mo­re or less living in a bio-secure bubble since they restarted training last month.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sailing

For representational purposes

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar have been mo­re or less living in a bio-secure bubble since they restarted training last month.

Away from the bustling city life, the Asian Games bronze medallists had a three-week stint in Rameswaram — an unspoiled, quiet town situated 600kms from Chennai — from mid-August to September first week before coming back to the state capital for a short break. The sailors left Chennai on September 11 again to train for a few weeks. 

Not a usual sailing destination for the duo, their sojourn in Rameswaram was a bit different, says Thakkar. Not only did they experience a difference in training conditions — Rameswaram doesn’t have big rolling waves and the wind speed also varies compared to Chennai or Mumbai — but staying in a property close to the sea with minimal interaction with the world.

“The water there is cleaner and less polluted. Since only I and Gana trained there, it made us feel safe and secure. At the back of the mind, we didn’t have the fear that we might contract the virus,” Thakkar said. 

Sailing after a forced break for four months, the duo began with an hour and a half’s training and gradually increased the time to more than three hours per day. The focus was on fine-tuning their skills.

 “It’s not a typical sailing venue, but we made it for us,” said Thakkar. “We are le­arning new things. We are wo­rking on our skills like communication on the board, what we are looking for in the racecourse. It’s a bit of a change in our training programme. Generally, we have like three-four boats. Now, we have just one. So, we are concentrating more on skill to improve our manoeuvre, speed of the boat etc.”  

Apart from the boat, they have also carried weights and a few gym equipments to Rameswaram to continue strength and conditioning sessions.

“We do different activities, so we don’t get bored. We do windsurfing, stand up paddling and swimming. We have online gym sessions with our trainer in the evening. Now, we are planning to cycling in the morning,” added Thakkar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Thakkar KC Ganapathy
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp