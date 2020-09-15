STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thomas and Uber Cup postponed, Indian shuttlers set for Denmark Open

It is understood some of the shuttlers, especially those who are not in the team, have already got in touch with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for help.

Badminton

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals has been postponed until 2021, but the Denmark Open, due to commence from October 13-18 in Odense, is set to go ahead as per schedule. The TUC cancellation has not affected the scheduled participation of elite shuttlers including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Kidambi Srikanth as of now.

With five countries, including heavyweights Indonesia, pulling out of the Thomas and Uber Cup, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) was co­mpelled to postpone the ev­ent until 2021, with the world body ma­­king it official on Tuesday.

“The Badminton World Federation (BWF), in full consultation and agreement with local host Badminton Denmark, has made the tough decision to postpone the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark,” the BWF wrote in its official website.

This development comes as a big blow for players like Subhankar Dey, who had been looking forward to taking part in the prestigious event for the first time in his career.

“Everyone in the camp was looking forward to the event. It’s a big blow,” Subhankar said. “Having not played for the last six months or so, I was so keen on getting back on the court and getting some experience under my belt. This is demoralising,” he added.

However, the BWF said that the Denmark Open will go ahead as per schedule. “The event (Denmark Open) will be used as an opportunity to implement relevant Covid-19 Safety Protocols and Operating Procedures for the planned restart of international badminton tournaments,” the BWF said.

Subhankar is among those shuttlers who wants to take part in Denmark Open, but he’ll have to bear his own cost as he’s not part of the team picked by BAI. Subhankar said he is now seeking the help of the federation to complete visa formalities.

Likewise, the 2014 Commonwealth gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap will also have to fend for himself in regard to finances.

“We will ensure that they get the necessary help to get the visa and take care of other formalities,” said a BAI official.

It is understood that BAI has also asked the players who are not in the team to give a letter of consent on participation. Meanwhile, the Denmark Masters (World Tour Super 750) that was supposed to be held after the Denmark Open has been called off.

BAI backs BWF The BAI welcomed BWF’s decision to defer the TUC until 2021.

“We stand by this decision taken by BWF considering the challenges in the ongoing time and the health and safety of all concerned,” BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said.

