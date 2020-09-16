STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh SOP to delay arrival of new batch of wrestlers

The fresh SOP issued by SAI will lead to delay in arrival of new batch of wrestlers for the ongoing national camp in Sonepat.

Published: 16th September 2020

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by Sports Authority of India on Tuesday will lead to delay in arrival of new batch of wrestlers for the ongoing national camp in Sonepat.

Initially, seven freestyle and two Greco-Roman wrestlers were supposed to join on September 18, but now they have been instructed to arrive three days later so that they get enough time to undergo Covid tests.

As per the latest SOP, athletes will now have to produce Covid-19 negative certificates before joining camps. They have to undergo RT-PCR tests for the virus 96 hours before travelling to the camp venue. 
The replacements were named for the wrestlers, who either skipped or left the camp for varied reasons.

“The fresh guidelines mean the wrestlers have to undergo tests before joining camp. So they have been given additional time,” one of the coaches, who is part of the camp, told this daily. Only 11 freestyle wrestlers joined the camp, which commenced on September 1.

Four of them (Deepak Punia, Navin, Krishan and Rahul Aware) tested positive while Ravi Dahiya and Sumit Malik left midway. Parveen Rana was the latest to leave. Besides, two Greco-Roman grapplers also skipped the camp citing injuries. “I left the centre on Monday as I was losing weight. Doctors have suggested me rest,” informed Rana.

Speaking on the SOP, the 74kg grappler said, “I am aware of the new guidelines and will undergo a test before joining the camp.” Earlier, athletes joining camps were tested for the virus on their arrival at the SAI centres. Apart from wrestling camp, NIS Patiala is hosting national camps for boxers, weighlifters and track and field athletes.

New protocols

Athletes advised to self isolate 15 days prior to joining camp along with a declaration for it.

All participants have to undergo mandatory tests 96 hours before travelling to the centres and would be allowed to enter on producing negative certificates.

If they are unable to undergo the test before travelling, due to unavoidable reason, they shall be tested immediately on arrival.

Only those who are found negative on retesting on sixth day of quarantine period would be allowed to resume sports activity after a total quarantine period of seven days. However, they should not mingle with others who are already in the bio-bubble/secure training environment from before, for a further period of seven more days.

