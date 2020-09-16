STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports facilities in eight states to be upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence

"I am confident this step will help to further India's effort of becoming one of the top 10 countries in the Olympics in 2028," said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Published: 16th September 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports facilities in eight states will be upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) at an estimated cost of Rs 95.19 crores. These centres will identify and groom talent for the Olympics. In the first leg, eight states that have been approved for setting up KISCEs are Odisha, Mizoram, Telangana, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

"The ministry is upgrading existing sporting infrastructure in partnership with the state and UT, and creating KISCEs with the aim to create a robust sporting ecosystem in the entire country. Each KISCE will be extended sports-specific support in 14 Olympic sports, of which one state or UT will be given support for a maximum of 3 sports," said a sports ministry statement.

The proposed infrastructure upgradation includes setting up of sports science centre and also soft component in the form of quality coaches and sports science human resources like physiotherapists, strength and conditioning expert. Besides, high quality equipment will also be provided to the players. The academy will also have a high performance manager to ensure quality sports science input and performance management.

Speaking on the decision, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "These Khelo India State Centres of Excellence are yet another step towards building a robust sports ecosystem on one hand and India's pursuit of excellence in Olympics, on the other."

The minister said these state-of-the-art centres will ensure that athletes proficient in a certain sport can be given the highest level of training. He also hoped that these centres will become the best facilities in the country to train athletes in the priority sports for which they have been earmarked. "I am confident this step will help to further India's effort of becoming one of the top
10 countries in the Olympics in 2028," he added.

According to the statement, the setting up of the KISCEs will also help to broad-base talent identification since the states and UTs will also identify and develop talent in each sport for which funding is received.

"As a joint partnership, the Sports Authority of India will provide financial support in various avenues like sports science back-up, engagement of coaches and support staff, procurement of sports equipment, among other things. The state will be responsible for lodging, boarding, regular maintenance, infrastructure upgradation and overall management of the centre," read the statement.

Meanwhile, top sporting facilities have been identified in six more states and union territories — Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim — which will be upgraded to KISCE. Currently, SAI is undertaking the "Viability Gap Analysis" to identify areas where upgradation and support are needed in each centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khelo India State Centre of Excellence Kiren Rijiju
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp