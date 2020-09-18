PV Sindhu, Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa withdraw; Saina Nehwal still game for Denmark Open

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the postponement of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals, it is understood that at least three players from the list of the six-member teams released by the Badminton Association of India are withdrawing from the Denmark Open in Odense.

World champion PV Sindhu, who joined the TUC squad after BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to her, is understood to have withdrawn from the Denmark Open.

A letter was sent to BAI on her unavailability for the tournament.

London Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth will lead India's charge.

Former junior World No 1 Lakshya Sen is the third player left in the squad after Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy too have opted to skip the meet. B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri, who had entered their names in doubles, too have decided to skip the event.

They were not part of the six-member team to be funded by the sports ministry. It is understood some players are wary of the Covid-19 risk and also concerned about hospitalisation and quarantine protocol if tested positive abroad.

Funding is an issue for players who are going on their own. A few might take a call closer to the date of event.

As reported by this newspaper, the BAI had asked all players who are going to participate at the Denmark Open to sign a consent form.

The shuttlers were supposed to intimate their availability by September 17. Those who have so far sent their consent include P Kashyap, Subhankar Dey, and Ajay Jayaram.