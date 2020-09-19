STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

On this day in 2000: Karnam Malleswari became first Indian female to win Olympic medal

The historic achievement made her an instant household name and the masses named her 'The Iron Lady'. She remains, till date, the only Indian woman weightlifter to have won an Olympic medal.

Published: 19th September 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

(From L-R) Erzebet Markus from Hungary, Weining Lin from China and Karnam Malleswari from India stand on the podium after winning the women's -69kg weightlifting final, in the Sydney Olympic Games. (Photo | AFP)

(From L-R) Erzebet Markus from Hungary, Weining Lin from China and Karnam Malleswari from India stand on the podium after winning the women's -69kg weightlifting final. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On this day in 2000, weightlifter Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian female to win an Olympic medal in the history of the quadrennial event.

At the Sydney 2000 Olympics, after lifting 110 kg and 130 kg in the 'snatch' and 'clean and jerk' categories respectively to total 240kg, Malleswari won a prestigious Olympic bronze medal. Remembering the historic day, the former weightlifter took to Twitter and wrote, "20 years ago at #Sydney2000.. The moment of glory, honor and pride to see the Indian tricolor go up and create history as India's first woman Olympic medallist. Years of sweat and blessings of my family, coaches and country."

The historic achievement made her an instant household name and the masses named her 'The Iron Lady'. She remains, till date, the only Indian woman weightlifter to have won an Olympic medal.

Before long success came calling. Malleswari placed third in the World Championships in 1993 and then followed up with consecutive 54kg world titles in 1994 and 1995, before bookending her run with another third-place effort in 1996.

On two occasions, in 1994 and 1998, Malleswari narrowly missed on Asian Games gold medals, having to settle for silver instead.

The success built up momentum as she headed to Sydney for the Olympics. While she did her country proud by earning a bronze, Malleswari had mixed feelings. She felt she missed out on gold due to a miscalculation within the Indian camp that suggested that she had to lift more than she needed for the top spot on the podium.

Malleswari was planning to make a comeback at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. However, the unfortunate demise of her father halted those plans.

She devised another return, at the 2004 Olympics in Greece, but uninspiring results made her finally call it a career.

Along the way, she was conferred with numerous prestigious awards by the Indian government, including the Arjuna Award (1994), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (1999), and the Padma Shri (1999).

Aside from that, Malleswari also founded the Karnam Malleswari Foundation, first-of-its-kind weightlifting, and powerlifting academy in an effort to see her beloved sport flourish in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnam Malleswari Olympic medal
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp