Boxing Federation of India officials' tenure extended by three months

CHENNAI : The tenure of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh and members of the Executive Council from national governing body were extended by three months during its Special General Meeting (SGM), on Saturday.

Moreover, the national body’s constitution was also amended in order to meet the requirements of the National Sports Code 2011. Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) chief Anas Alotaiba, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta were also present during the key meeting and they lauded the efforts of the BFI.

"India's progress in the past four years reflects the vision of the leader. I hope this leadership continues because it has inspired India in leading the way for a greater cohesive functioning of all member nations to promote boxing in Asia," Alotaiba said.

ASBC had recently announced that the Asian Boxing Championships, which was originally scheduled to be held this year, will be held in 2021. BFI president Singh said that he’s looking forward to staging the event.

"With the experience of having hosted the World Championships in India, we are looking forward to putting up a memorable show at next year's ASBC Asian Championships which India will be hosting. Slated to take place in the early half of 2021. Getting the right to host is yet another validation of all the good work we are doing," said Singh.

As reported by this daily, there have been talks of sending the Indian boxers for exposure tour in the next few months. This was also discussed during the meeting.