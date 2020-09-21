STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neeraj Chopra injured, expected to train soon

It is understood that the 22-year-old thrower sustained the injury some 10 days ago while practising.

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is recuperating from an ankle injury right now at NIS Patiala. The former junior world champion, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, is not training and is expected to start later this week, increasing load as things progress. 

It is understood that the 22-year-old thrower sustained the injury some 10 days ago while practising. According to sources close to the athlete, the injury is not very serious and since the season has not started as yet, there is nothing to be concerned about his recovery. The Athletics Federation of India too said that there is nothing much to worry about. Neeraj had a frustrating 2019 as he was out of action for almost the entire season due an elbow injury, for which he needed a surgery. 

Mirabai goes home
Former world champion lifter Mirabai Chanu and national coach Vijay Sharma have gone on a 10-day break. It is learnt that the two left NIS Patiala, where the weightlifters are currently training, on September 17. They are expected to return on September 27 and join the camp after following SAI SOPs.

No break for athletes 
The AFI has apparently decided against stopping the training camp for athletes. This decision comes despite a few foreign coaches, including 400m coach Galina Bhukharina, having gone on a yearly break. Some of the athletes in NIS Patiala and Bengaluru have been requesting the federation to give them a breather for some time. The AFI, however, has been allowing athletes, who have emergency situation, to go on leave.

More from Sport
