NBA has stepped up while discussing social injustice in society: San Antonio Spurs legend Bruce Bowen

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: NBA legend Bruce Bowen believes that the league and its players are using their platform to speak out against social injustices happening in the society.

The National Basketball Association (NBA), which is arguably the most popular basketball league in the world, has been extending its support to the Black Lives Matter movement and superstars like LeBron James have spoken out against police brutality while the NBA commissioner Adam Silver categorically stated that the goal of the NBA restart will be to promote 'social justice and combat systemic racism'.

Bowen, who won three NBA Championships with San Antonio Spurs, feels that the sport has stepped up.

"I definitely think that the NBA has really stepped up as far as leading the charge on social injustice happening in the society is concerned," said Bowen, during a video conference with select Indian media on Tuesday.

He further added: "You see that people are now becoming more aware of what the plight is as far as the African Americans are concerned here in the US," he added.

The courts where matches have been held have featured the 'Black Lives Matter' logo while phrases like: Say Their Names, Vote, I Can't Breathe, Justice, Peace, Equality featured on the jerseys when the league initially re-started after the Covid-19 induced break.

"This is just that type of situation where this is not just a US problem, it's a world problem. And the NBA is not just a US entity, it's a world entity as far as the way this brand is brought and taken the game beyond the US. When you have individuals that are concerned worldwide, I think that only adds to the process of trying to make a change and what has transpired in our country. Not just here in the US, but it is more of a worldwide situation," he said.

The veteran also feels that it is encouraging to see players speaking out and using their mass appeal to discuss social issues. "There is more awareness from the players and they are not just concerned about themselves only," said Bowen.