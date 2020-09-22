STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NBA has stepped up while discussing social injustice in society: San Antonio Spurs legend Bruce Bowen

Bruce Bowen feels that it is encouraging to see players speaking out and using their mass appeal to discuss social issues.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

San Antonio Spurs legend Bruce Bowen

San Antonio Spurs legend Bruce Bowen (Photo | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: NBA legend Bruce Bowen believes that the league and its players are using their platform to speak out against social injustices happening in the society.

The National Basketball Association (NBA), which is arguably the most popular basketball league in the world, has been extending its support to the Black Lives Matter movement and superstars like LeBron James have spoken out against police brutality while the NBA commissioner Adam Silver categorically stated that the goal of the NBA restart will be to promote 'social justice and combat systemic racism'.

Bowen, who won three NBA Championships with San Antonio Spurs, feels that the sport has stepped up.

"I definitely think that the NBA has really stepped up as far as leading the charge on social injustice happening in the society is concerned," said Bowen, during a video conference with select Indian media on Tuesday.

He further added: "You see that people are now becoming more aware of what the plight is as far as the African Americans are concerned here in the US," he added.

The courts where matches have been held have featured the 'Black Lives Matter' logo while phrases like: Say Their Names, Vote, I Can't Breathe, Justice, Peace, Equality featured on the jerseys when the league initially re-started after the Covid-19 induced break.

"This is just that type of situation where this is not just a US problem, it's a world problem. And the NBA is not just a US entity, it's a world entity as far as the way this brand is brought and taken the game beyond the US. When you have individuals that are concerned worldwide, I think that only adds to the process of trying to make a change and what has transpired in our country. Not just here in the US, but it is more of a worldwide situation," he said.

The veteran also feels that it is encouraging to see players speaking out and using their mass appeal to discuss social issues. "There is more awareness from the players and they are not just concerned about themselves only," said Bowen.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruce Bowen NBA National Basketball Association Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter movement San Antonio Spurs
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp