Tamil Nadu shuttlers eye Super 100 event abroad

Even as the top badminton players are skipping the international meets due to  Covid-19, young shuttlers are willing to go the extra mile.

Published: 22nd September 2020 07:23 AM

Badminton

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the top badminton players are skipping the international meets due to  Covid-19, young shuttlers are willing to go the extra mile. Three players from Tamil Nadu — S Sankar Muthusamy, Anirudh J and SS Lakshmi Priyanka — are eyeing to take part in the SaarLorLux Open (Super 100 event). It is scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 1 in Saarbrucken, Germany. 

The Badminton Federation of India (BFI) has sent their names and entries will be out on Friday. If they are selected, they will be the first set of shuttlers from the state to play a competitive game abroad since the lockdown. 

If selected, it will be the first Super 100 event for the teenage trio. Among the three, Sankar — ranked 324 in the world — was also in the main draw of the Lingshui China Masters (Super 100) that was originally slated for February and got cancelled due to the pandemic. The 16-year-old is also in the TOPS development group. He is supported by GoSports Foundation and touted as the next big player. Anirudh is ranked 433 and Priyanka, also Sankar’s elder sister, is 407th in the women’s singles.  

“The situation is better in Europe and that’s why we felt players could take part in an event in Germany,” said Aravindan Samiappan, Chennai District Badminton Association secretary and coach of Sankar and Lakshmi. “Even though Anirudh and Priyanka are ranked above 400, they might get a shot at playing a Super 100 event since many players are withdrawing.”

With players world over playing in selective tournaments, these shuttlers feel it could be an opportunity to improve their rankings. Both Sankar and Lakshmi have played quite a few international events in Bangladesh, Dubai and Bahrain last year. Anirudh’s lone international meet was the Iran Fajr Challenge in February this year. 

“At some point, we need to start playing competitive matches. For me, it’s about improving my rankings. I was hoping to break into top-100 this year,” said Sankar, who took part in last year’s Asia Junior Championships.

