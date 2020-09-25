PM interacts with sportstars

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with various sportspersons and fitness experts including India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli, two-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and Jammu & Kashmir women’s goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, via virtual conferencing on Thursday.

The highlight of the day was when the PM asked Kohli how he gave up Delhi’s famous Chole Bhature and requested him to explain the intricacies of the Yo-Yo fitness test.