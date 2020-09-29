STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

National camp for women wrestlers to begin on October 10

The wrestlers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period and return negative test before they are allowed to begin mat training.

Published: 29th September 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The women's national wrestling camp will finally begin at the SAI Centre in Lucknow from October 10, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said on Tuesday, with a warning that the grapplers who miss it will not be considered for national team selection.

The national camp was to begin from September 1 but postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

To make matters worse, the country's two of the four Olympic-bound wrestlers -- Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia -- returned positive for the virus, creating more fear in the minds of many wrestlers.

After assessing the situation and on the advice of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the WFI has finally made up its mind to start the camp in six Olympic weight categories -- 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg -- till December 31.

Wrestling was among nine disciplines that the SAI picked for resumption of activities from October 5, under its 'Khelo India Phir Se' initiative.

"We are starting the camp from October 10 in Lucknow. The strength of the camp will remain same, three wrestlers in each of the six Olympic weight categories," WFI Assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

The wrestlers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period and return negative test before they are allowed to begin mat training.

Asked if all the top wrestlers have agreed to join the camp, Tomar said, "All will have to come. Those who will miss the camp will be replaced and will not be considered for selection."

Asked specifically if Vinesh has agreed to join the camp, Tomar said the WFI is arranging what she needs.

"She wanted to train abroad but in current situation, we are giving her good partners to train with at the camp."

Before the camp was postponed, 2018 World Championship medallist Pooja Dhanda had said that "we have to learn to live with Coronavirus", indicating that she will have no issues in joining the camp whenever it starts.

Meanwhile, the coach of an up and coming wrestler said his ward will join the camp but only because a place in the national team is at stake.

"After speaking with the parents of the wrestler, we have decided to send her. But the fear of catching the virus is still in their minds. We can't say no, we can't afford to miss the camp because then the federation will not invite her for trials for national selection," said a coach, who did not wish to be named.

"Especially, after the news of Vinesh and Deepak contracting the virus spread, they are not comfortable training outside. They are satisfied with training at their coaches' akharas but what do you do," he said, expressing helplessness.

Divya Kakran, who was also apprehensive about joining the camp, will attend the camp as scheduled, her father Suraj said.

The men's camp, which began at Sonepat early his month, has also been extended till December 31.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women Wrestlers Indian Women Wrestlers
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp