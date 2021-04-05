STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NADA conducted 1250 dope tests in 2020 including 143 on Olympics core probables

The anti-doping body further said it covered 33 major competitions and conducted 143 tests on Tokyo Olympics core probables.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:08 PM

Olympics

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Monday informed that the body conducted 1,250 dope tests of athletes across 35 sports disciplines in 2020.

The anti-doping body further said it covered 33 major competitions and conducted 143 tests on Tokyo Olympics core probables.

"NADA carried out 1250 Dope tests during the year 2020 in 35 Sports Disciplines. 33 important events were covered in which 831 in-competition tests were conducted. 143 tests were done on Olympic Core Probables," NADA tweeted.

Last month, NADA banned two athletes Ruchika and Madhavan R for two years and four years respectively for doping violations.

Boxer Ruchika was found positive for prohibited substance Furosemide while weightlifter Madhavan was found positive for Phentermine and Mephentermine.

"Ruchika of Boxing discipline was found positive for prohibited substance Furosemide. ADDP has imposed a sanction of 2 years ineligibility on her," NADA had tweeted.

"Madhavan R. of Weightlifting Discipline was found positive for a prohibited substance Phentermine & Mephentermine. ADDP has imposed a sanction of 4 Years ineligibility on him," it had added.

