Judokas quarantined at Asian meet

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a late night development judokas who went to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in Asia-Oceania senior championships from Tuesday, were forced to go into quarantine after one player tested Covid-19 positive. The team’s participation in four events was not possible on Tuesday.

It is understood that a player from Bhopal tested positive. Interestingly, on April 4 around 18 judokas in Bhopal Sports Authority of India centre had tested Covid-19 positive and four the next day. India team left on April 3. Most of the players in Bhopal are asym­p­t­o­m­a­tic.

The player who tested positive in Bishkek was tested three times in India and once after landing. All reports were negative. However, the fifth test after reaching hotel turned positive following which the entire team was placed under quarantine. The disqualification will hurt the it the Tokyo Olympics qualifying chances of Jasleen Singh Saini and Sushila Devi.