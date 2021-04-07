STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympic-bound Indian archers first to get fully vaccinated

Former world number Deepika Kumari and India's most senior archer Tarundeep Rai shared their vaccination photographs.

Published: 07th April 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Archer Deepika Kumari

Archer Deepika Kumari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The Olympic-bound Indian archers on Wednesday took their second shots of COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first fully vaccinated lot of athletes from the country ahead of the Tokyo Games.

In an initiative undertaken by the Army Sports Institute, where the national camp for the recurve archers is being held, all the eight senior archers, the coaches and support staff were administered the second shot at the Military Hospital here.

The eight archers included Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and B Dhiraj (reserve) in men's and Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komolika Bari and Madhu Vedwan (reserve) in the women's section.

"Second and final dose of the vaccine is done. Thank you so much Army Sports Institute for making everything smooth and convenient," Atanu Das captioned his vaccination photo on his Instagram handle.

Former world number Deepika Kumari and India's most senior archer Tarundeep Rai also shared their vaccination photographs.

The archers are gearing up for the World Cup Stage I, to be held from April 19, which will be the first tournament for the seniors in the COVID era.

The archers will compete in three World Cups, with the third being a Olympic qualification before the Tokyo Games in July-August.

So far, India have secured a team quota in the men's section and an individual quota in women's category.

The women's team will have one last chance to qualify in the third stage of the World Cup, in Paris from June 21-27.

The Army had earlier administered COVID-19 vaccines to India's 35 leading rowers including those gearing up for the Olympics qualifications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Archers Tokyo Olympics Deepika Kumari Atanu Das
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp