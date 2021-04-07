STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Second judoka tests positive, Indian team seeks Embassy's help to fly out of Kyrgyzstan

The Indian team comprising 15 judokas and four members from the support staff had already been quarantined in a hotel after one of the male players returned positive on Tuesday.

Published: 07th April 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Judo

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India's woes compounded in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan as a second judoka from the contingent tested Covid positive on Wednesday. 

The Indian team comprising 15 judokas and four members from the support staff had already been quarantined in a hotel after one of the male players returned positive on Tuesday. The team reached there to compete in the Asia-Oceania Championships.

A source monitoring the development confirmed to The New Indian Express that the team members along with Judo Federation of India (JFI) has sought the Indian Embassy’s help to ensure those who tested negative get permission to fly back to India if the team is not allowed to participate. 

"A female judoka tested positive today (Wednesday). She was also training at SAI Centre in Bhopal like the male player, who was found positive on Tuesday," said the source.

"Our players were not allowed to compete on the first day (Tuesday) and with the second player testing positive, we could not compete today (Wednesday) also. A meeting is scheduled in the evening to decide on our participation," the source added.

The event offers crucial ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Shushila Devi (-48kg) is the best placed India judoka in the world rankings at the moment. Apart from her, Avtar Singh (-100kg), Jasleen Singh Saini (-66kg) and Tulika Maan (+78kg) are also in contention for securing an Olympic berth each.

"Apart from these two players, two more will have to serve a 14-day quarantine period as they all came together from Bhopal centre and stayed together here in a hotel," informed the source, who also confirmed that the team members didn't get food for the past 24 hours. "We were asked to stay in a hotel but were not served food. Somehow we managed to order the food online only today after 24 hours."

Notably, all the team members were tested thrice before leaving for Bishkek. They were tested again at the airport on landing. However, the first judoka tested positive in the fifth test conducted ahead of the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian judo team covid cornavirus Judo Federation of India
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp