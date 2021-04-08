India pull out after 2nd judoka tests positive

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s woes compounded in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan as second judoka from the contingent tested Covid positive on Wednesday. The Indian team comprising 15 judokas and four support staff had already been quarantined in a hotel after one of the male players returned positive on Tuesday.

The team is in Bishkek to compete in the Asia-Oceania Championships. Since competing was not possible, A source monitoring the development confirmed to this daily that the team members along with Judo Federation of India (JFI) has sought Indian Embassy’s help to ensure those who tested negative get permission to fly back to India if the team is not allowed to participate in the tournament.

“A female judoka tested positive today (Wednesday). She was also training at SAI Centre in Bhopal like the male player, who was found positive on Tuesday,” said a source. “Our players were not allowed to compete on the first day (Tuesday) and with the second player testing positive, we could not compete today (Wednesday) also. After a meeting held in the evening, it was decided to pull out in the best interest our of judokas.”

The event offers crucial ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. “Apart from these two players, two more will have to serve a 14-day quarantine period as they all came together from Bhopal centre and stayed together here in a hotel,” informed the source. “We were asked to stay in a hotel but were not served food. Somehow we managed to order food online.” SAI has said it is talking to MEA to get them back.