Now, SAI's Bhopal National Centre of Excellence becomes COVID-19 hotbed

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After NIS Patiala, SAI’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bhopal has emerged as a new hotbed for Covid-19 infections with 36 people including 24 athletes testing positive since April 3. The athletes have been shifted to a private hospital where a special ward has been set up for them. Bhopal is struggling with a surge in cases.

Notably, two judokas from the Bhopal centre had left for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on April 3 to compete in the Asia-Oceania Championships and tested positive upon arrival. The Indian team eventually pulled out of the tournament on Wednesday. The players had three tests in India but all returned negative.

“Precautionary Covid tests were conducted at the National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal, on April 3 (Saturday) and on April 6 (Tuesday). In the two tests conducted, a total of 36 people have tested positive for Covid, out of whom 24 are athletes, and the other 12 who are staff of NCOE,” said a SAI statement.

“We have set up a SAI ward for these athletes on the first floor. All of them underwent CT scans on arrival. They have normal to mild infection and would be required to spend at least 10 days in isolation,” Gaurav Bajaj, a management executive from Chirayu Hospital and Medical College, where these athletes have been admitted, told this daily.

SAI increases testing

Meanwhile, the SAI on Wednesday has released a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb Covid spread on SAI campuses and NCOEs. “Weekly testing of all athletes, support staff and administration will be conducted and strict quarantine norms have been set up,” said a SAI statement.

The new SOP stated that the athlete should take an RT-PCR test within 72 hours before arrival and should be allowed in the centre only if the report is negative. “Further, an RT-PCR test will be conducted for national campers on the 6th day of quarantine and thereafter, every week. They will be allowed to train if negative, and will be treated according to state government protocol, if tested positive,” added the statement.

The statement also stated that the national campers, who are Olympic probables, will have to follow a seven-day quarantine with training being allowed with Covid appropriate protocols, which will be conducted in staggered timings with supervision by the coach.