Paddler Sutirtha gets TOPS boost 

NEW DELHI: Some good news for India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics last month. On Wednesday, after a Misson Olympic Cell meeting here, it was decided that the 25-year-old will be included in the TOP scheme core team until the Olympics.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist was earlier a part of the TOPs development group. The financial help received from the scheme would be a huge boost ahead of her first-ever Olympics. While the development group includes a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000, the core group has a monthly allowance double of what the development group offers.

“I’m very happy to be included in the TOP scheme. We can now realistically look at foreign exposure tours or bringing in sparring partners in case travelling is not possible,” the paddler from Naihati said. Her coach Soumyadeep Roy outlined the specific plans he has for his ward. “She is an attacking player and in my academy, she already trains with three top-10 Indian male players which has greatly benefited her game. But what we need is a chopper as the world game is dominated by them and India has a dearth of quality choppers. So bringing in someone of that ilk from preferably Asia would be of immense help,” Soumyadeep added.

Foreign training plans, whether it be in Europe or Asia, will depend on the COVID-19 situation. Sutirtha belongs to a middle-class family and the monthly remuneration received as part of the scheme will also aid her family who have given everything to watch their daughter succeed.

Bhavani, Bari added

Fencer Bhavani Devi and archer Komalika Bari were also inducted into the TOP scheme. In athletics, Avinasj Sable’s training in Uganda was cleared.

