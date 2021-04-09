Challengers to meet ICF in final  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Challengers Hockey Chennai defeated Indian Bank 3-2 in the semifinals of the NPV Ramasamy Udayar hockey cup tournament played on Thursday.

In the other match, Integral Coach Factory edged Indian Overseas Bank 4-3 in the shootout after the teams were tied 1-1 on the completion of regulation time. The final will be held on Friday.

Results: semifinals: Challengers Hockey Chennai 3 (Ganesh 17th, Abhron 29th, Raheel 58th) bt Indian Bank 2 (Somanna 24th, 44th); ICF 5 (Dhanush 49th; Shootout: Suraj, Alok, Sanjay, Shyam) bt IOB Chennai 4 (Hariharan 44th; Shootout: Harmanpreet, Hariharan, Manikandan).