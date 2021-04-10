STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

ICF overcome Challengers to grab title

Shyam Kumar and Surender scored a goal each to help ICF beat Challengers Hockey Chennai 2-1 in the final of the NPV Ramasamy Udayar hockey cup tournament here.

Published: 10th April 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Shyam Kumar and Surender scored a goal each to help ICF beat Challengers Hockey Chennai 2-1 in the final of the NPV Ramasamy Udayar hockey cup tournament here.

Narinder Batra, IOA and FIH president, gave away the cup and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 to ICF. Challengers Hockey got a cash award of Rs 50,000.

Result: ICF 2 (Shyam Kumar 11, Surender 29) bt Challengers Hockey Chennai 1 (Mahendran 33).

Yuvaraj scalps six
V Yuvaraj’s 6 for 38 helped MAS CC to beat Ambattur CC by 76 runs in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 202 in 41.5 ovs (V Aakash 66; DT Chandrasekar 5/42) bt Fine Star CA 120 in 26.2 ovs (V Aakash 5/21). MAS CC 167 in 41 ovs (B Vijaya Ragavan 34, A Deepak 36, I Vetrivel 36, K Shrijith 3/40, R Sathish Kumar 3/36) bt Ambattur CC 91 in 24.3 ovs (V Yuvaraj 6/38).

Sreeram shines
S Sreeram’s 42 paved the way for Apollo Tyres to overcome Ashok Leyland (Ennore) by 77 runs in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA trophy limited overs tournament.

Brief scores: Group A: Apollo Tyres 204/9 in 30 ovs (S Sreeram 42, V  Manikandaprabhu 38, S Mohammed Rabik 37, D Krishna Kumar 3/56) bt Ashok Leyland (Ennore) 127 in 29.1 ovs (S Mohammad Moiyudheen 33, P Sudhanthiraraj 3/19).

K Aravind honoured
The prestigious MG Bavanarayanan award of `10,000 went to K Aravind at the 64th annual day function of YSCA. RS Ramasaamy, secretary of the TNCA, was the chief guest.

Awards: VN Madhava Rao award: Yash Kothari. All-rounder of the year: K Aravind. Batsman of the year: B Ashwin. Bowler of the year: A Rajesh Yadav. 

Double wicket winners: Seniors: V Utham Raju/GV Guhan. Juniors: S Akash/Dhanush Jayaram, Sub-juniors: Yash Kothari/J Shubin Pranav. Single wicket winner: Seniors: K Yuvaramakrishnan. Juniors: R Loganathan. 

Alagesan CC win
Riding on J Karan’s 55, Alagesan CC got the better of Masters CC by five wickets in the First Division encounter of the CDCA league played at Sumangali grounds, Santosapuram.

Brief scores: First Division: Masters CC 122 in 25.4 ovs (T Manimaran 28, K Jeevarathanam 3/34, S Dhachana Moorthy 3/24) lost to Alagesan CC123/5 in 23.4 ovs (J Karan 55).KMT CC 216/6 in 30 ovs (B Surya 64) bt RKS CC 140 in 23.3 ovs (B Surya 3/14, R Montt Fort 3/32).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp