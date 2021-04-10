ICF overcome Challengers to grab title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shyam Kumar and Surender scored a goal each to help ICF beat Challengers Hockey Chennai 2-1 in the final of the NPV Ramasamy Udayar hockey cup tournament here.

Narinder Batra, IOA and FIH president, gave away the cup and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 to ICF. Challengers Hockey got a cash award of Rs 50,000.

Result: ICF 2 (Shyam Kumar 11, Surender 29) bt Challengers Hockey Chennai 1 (Mahendran 33).

Yuvaraj scalps six

V Yuvaraj’s 6 for 38 helped MAS CC to beat Ambattur CC by 76 runs in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 202 in 41.5 ovs (V Aakash 66; DT Chandrasekar 5/42) bt Fine Star CA 120 in 26.2 ovs (V Aakash 5/21). MAS CC 167 in 41 ovs (B Vijaya Ragavan 34, A Deepak 36, I Vetrivel 36, K Shrijith 3/40, R Sathish Kumar 3/36) bt Ambattur CC 91 in 24.3 ovs (V Yuvaraj 6/38).

Sreeram shines

S Sreeram’s 42 paved the way for Apollo Tyres to overcome Ashok Leyland (Ennore) by 77 runs in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA trophy limited overs tournament.

Brief scores: Group A: Apollo Tyres 204/9 in 30 ovs (S Sreeram 42, V Manikandaprabhu 38, S Mohammed Rabik 37, D Krishna Kumar 3/56) bt Ashok Leyland (Ennore) 127 in 29.1 ovs (S Mohammad Moiyudheen 33, P Sudhanthiraraj 3/19).

K Aravind honoured

The prestigious MG Bavanarayanan award of `10,000 went to K Aravind at the 64th annual day function of YSCA. RS Ramasaamy, secretary of the TNCA, was the chief guest.

Awards: VN Madhava Rao award: Yash Kothari. All-rounder of the year: K Aravind. Batsman of the year: B Ashwin. Bowler of the year: A Rajesh Yadav.

Double wicket winners: Seniors: V Utham Raju/GV Guhan. Juniors: S Akash/Dhanush Jayaram, Sub-juniors: Yash Kothari/J Shubin Pranav. Single wicket winner: Seniors: K Yuvaramakrishnan. Juniors: R Loganathan.

Alagesan CC win

Riding on J Karan’s 55, Alagesan CC got the better of Masters CC by five wickets in the First Division encounter of the CDCA league played at Sumangali grounds, Santosapuram.

Brief scores: First Division: Masters CC 122 in 25.4 ovs (T Manimaran 28, K Jeevarathanam 3/34, S Dhachana Moorthy 3/24) lost to Alagesan CC123/5 in 23.4 ovs (J Karan 55).KMT CC 216/6 in 30 ovs (B Surya 64) bt RKS CC 140 in 23.3 ovs (B Surya 3/14, R Montt Fort 3/32).

