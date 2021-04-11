STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Olympic Association to conduct taekwondo trials due to infighting in sport's body

In a joint meeting held recently between the IOA, SAI and the Union Sports Ministry, a decision was taken to hold the trials under the administration of the IOA.

Published: 11th April 2021 06:00 PM

Taekwondo

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Since the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) is derecognised, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will conduct the national selection trials in taekwondo for the Asian Olympic qualifiers, according to a statement issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In a joint meeting held recently between the IOA, SAI and the Union sports ministry, a decision was taken to hold the trials under the administration of the IOA.

Earlier, SAI was supposed to hold the selection trials from April 15 to 17, but the proposal was dropped as the IOA is mainly responsible to send teams for a major tournament like the Olympics or the Asian Games. However, SAI will give all the necessary support including financial assistance to the selected players to compete in the continental competition. The trials will also be conducted in para events.

Due to wrangling among officials of the TFI, the sports ministry has derecognised the national body.

