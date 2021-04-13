STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dutee Chand joins relay team

India ace sprinter Dutee Chand is relishing the prospect of returning to international competition for the first time since coronavirus-enforced break last year.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India ace sprinter Dutee Chand is relishing the prospect of returning to international competition for the first time since coronavirus-enforced break last year. In order to prepare for the 2021 IAAF World Relays in Chorzow (Poland), Dutee reached Patiala on Sunday to join the 4x100 women’s relay team. The world event will be held early next month (May 1-2).

Dutee was named alongside S Dhanalakshmi, Hima Das, Archana Suseendran, Himashree Roy and AT Daneshwari in the team by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).  But Dutee will have to remain in quarantine for at least seven days, as per protocol. 

“As per the Covid guidelines I am in quarantine now, I will join the team after seven days. This will be a new relay team for me. Some of them (team members) have shown better individual performance but the relay event is more a technical event,” said Dutee.

“The IAAF has introduced new rules for the relay events and we have to follow it strictly. The team has to be more disciplined and technical during the baton exchange. I may run in the last lap. I’m expecting a good performance from the team,” she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dutee Chand
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp