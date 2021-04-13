STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Important not to get carried away: Graham Reid

However, in an Olympic year, teams usually prefer to hide their tactics as they tend to experiment.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team's chief coach Graham Reid

Indian men's hockey team's chief coach Graham Reid (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even if the men’s hockey team have just defeated Olympic champions Argentina, coach Graham Reid isn’t getting carried away. “Just want to keep things in perspective,” he tells this daily from Buenos Aires. However, he saw plenty of things, which pleased him.

“If you had asked me beforehand if I would have been happy with five points from the weekend’s games, I would have been. What I really liked from Saturday’s game (win via shootout after 2-2 draw) was the ability to not give up. That’s a handy trait to have. It’s a good confidence booster to know that if you are stuck in that position, you have the patience and skill to be able to do that. Also, winning a penalty shootout is good for development.

“As for Sunday game, we started poorly. Luckily, we made some good saves and kept the opposition out. It set us up for the rest of the game. Very happy with how the rest of the game went but we still made some mistakes. Still need to work on some of the things in the final. So these are the two big takeaways from the two matches against Argentina.”

However, in an Olympic year, teams usually prefer to hide their tactics as they tend to experiment. While the Australian is mindful of this, he says teams could shed that tag because of Covid-19 and the uncertainty to the schedule it has created. “Problem you have this year is no one is quite sure when their next games are going to be given the ever-changing Covid situation. You have to be brave if you are trying to hold things back because you may not get a chance of actually practicing them in real life. It’s a bit of a mixture. Probably teams are going to try and give it their best shot because they are not sure when their next games are going to be.”  

Going forward, Manpreet Singh & Co. have six confirmed matches to look forward to during a three-country tour of Europe to play in the Pro League. After two matches in London, they go to Valencia before finishing off their away assignment in Hamburg. This in itself is a relief to the management as it looked like even these games could get postponed. “There is a three week European tour planned. We will be moving from country to country which of course brings with it its own challenges in a Covid world. There are (other possibilities, other teams want to play us while we are over there. It’s dependant on what size squad we take.”  

However, India’s two matches against New Zealand which was to be held next month in Bhubaneswar has been postponed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). It’s likely the two games could now be rescheduled post Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Graham Reid
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp