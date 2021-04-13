STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rejuvenated Rahil Gangjee returns to Japan Golf Tour after encouraging India trip

Rahil Gangjee posted two top-10s and a top-20 in his three appearances on the PGTI between December last year and March in India.

Published: 13th April 2021

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NAGOYA: A rejuvenated Rahil Gangjee will look forward to good results at the Token Homemate Cup here this week after his encouraging trip back home as the Indian golfer returns to play in Japan after nearly five months.

Gangjee, who won the Panasonic Open Championship on the Japan Golf Tour three years back in April 2018, has been plying his trade in the country ever since, having earned full playing rights on the tour.

However, with the 2020 season hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-time Asian Tour winner could only manage to play three events on the tour with his best finish being tied 37th and Order of Merit position being 74th.

The Japan Golf Tour's curtailed 2020 season has been extended to 2021.

The 42-year-old Gangjee posted two top-10s and a top-20 in his three appearances on the PGTI between December last year and March in India.

"The resumption of events on the PGTI since November last year was a huge blessing for players like me, as the Asian Tour, the other tour I play on, had no events during that time. I'm grateful for just having had the opportunity to play events on PGTI," Gangjee said.

"You can practice as much as you want but playing a tournament is always different in terms of the focus and the feel. Playing on the PGTI helped me keep in touch with these important aspects of professional golf," he added.

While in India, Gangjee, who hails from Kolkata, also got time to work on his swing under the watchful eyes of his Delhi-based coach Ajai Gupta.

"I'm making some key adjustments in my swing and being able to do that in the physical presence of my coach Ajai was important as I won't be seeing him for a long time now with my hectic schedule in Japan consisting of seven events till June.

"The few days I spent with my coach in Delhi were quite reassuring even though changes in the swing are an ongoing process and will take time to settle in. Adapting quickly to Japanese greens will be the most crucial factor for me now," he added.

